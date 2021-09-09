The 35-year-old made his Super League debut for Trinity in 2006 and had two spells there club either side of a stint with Warrington Wolves, where he was a two-time Challenge Cup final winner.

Super League’s sixth-highest try-scorer, he joined York City Knights at the end of last season and made his 400th career appearance earlier this year.

“I was contemplating going around again, but the time is right,” Atkins said.

Ryan Atkins, second from left, kicks through on his way to scoring for Trinity agianst Hull last year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I thought at the end of last year this could be my swansong, having a really good dig at getting to the play-offs and getting promoted this year with York, but that has just not happened.

“The further we have got through the year, the more batterings my body has taken and I just think the time is right now for me to transition away and into the real world.”

Atkins added: “I’ve been doing that gradually now for the last 12 months in a recruitment role and I’m absolutely loving it, but - for rugby - my body just won’t do what my mind and my brain wants it to do.

“I always said, when it came to that point, I would call it a day and thankfully I’ve got to make that decision off my own back.

“It’s not an injury or a lack of options, it’s down to my wife, my children and I having come to the agreement it’s time to spend more time as a family.”