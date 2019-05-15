.

Runners and riders - the main contenders to become Leeds Rhinos' next head coach

AFTER winning just four of his 14 matches in charge of Leeds Rhinos, Dave Furner was sacked last week.

Here we look at the leading contenders to be the club's new head coach..

Wane left Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2018 season. He guided his hometown club to three Super League Grand Final titles a Challenge Cup, a League Leaders Shield and a World Club Challenge. He is currently working part time with Scottish Rugby.

1. Shaun Wane

Agar took over as interim head coach at the Rhinos last week following Dave Furner's sacking. The former Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and France head coach was appointed as an assistant coach at Emerald Headingley before he took over interim control last week.

2. Richard Agar

As a player, Ward made 135 appearances for the Rhinos before moving on to Castleford, Hull KR and Harlequins. He became head coach of London Broncos before the 2018 Championship season and led them to promotion to Super League at the first attempt.

3. Danny Ward

Flanagan won a total of 101 games out of 184 in his time as head coach of the Cronulla Sharks and led the club to the 2016 NRL Premiers title. Flanagan is not currently contracted to a club.

4. Shane Flanagan

