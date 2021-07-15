The tournament had been in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns from southern hemisphere-based clubs over players travelling to Europe.

But tournament organisers say they have “worked relentlessly to provide certainty and clarity by tackling the significant challenges presented by the pandemic”.

The World Cup, which will feature three competitions at 21 venues culminating, begins 100 days from today, on Saturday, October 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England coach Shaun Wane with the World Cup. Picture by SWpix.com.

The tournament’s chief executive Jon Dutton said: “We are delighted to be able to provide clarity and certainty to fans, players, partners, media and those that have supported our journey over the past few years.

“We have an overwhelming desire to deliver the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup and through our determination and decisiveness we will be able to achieve this vision.

“We recognise there are still many challenges ahead, but we will work relentlessly and will take the most extraordinary measures with the support of all involved to stage the tournament in 100 days time.”

He added: “Despite the adversity we have faced, we have never lost sight of our core purpose of making a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Our social impact programme has and will continue to be a beacon of much needed positivity and hope in communities across England.

“We have no doubt the rugby league family, along with the 20,021 key workers we have invited, the many fans who will see the action live in the stadiums across England and the millions watching around the world will be part of a unifying celebration of sport and humanity.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added: “As we reach 100 days to go, the anticipation is building with rugby league’s biggest competition coming back to England.

“After the challenges of the past 18 months, where the positive impact of rugby league in communities has shone through, the moment when the men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams take to the pitch will be a watershed moment for both the sport and the country.

“I’m delighted fans can look forward to a festival of rugby league that promises to inspire new fans and grow the grassroots and the government has been pleased to play its part in supporting this incredible inclusive event.”

Troy Grant, chairman of International Rugby League, confirmed: “I am delighted all the stakeholders in international rugby league have worked together to achieve this important outcome for the global game.

“RLWC2021 has great ambitions which will help grow the interest and participation in our sport across the world.