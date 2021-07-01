Rugby League World Cup 21: Organisers ‘focused’ on staging tournament amid speculation it would be postponed
World Cup organisers say they are “focused” on the tournament going ahead this year, though a final decision has not yet been made.
There had been speculation the tournament could be postponed, because of the pandemic and quarantine regulations affecting teams from the southern hemisphere.
But a statement on Thursday evening from the Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers insisted progress has been made toward the event taking place.
“Our primary focus remains to deliver the Rugby League World Cup this year, as planned and constructive progress has been made this week,” it said.
“We are realistic about the complex challenges we are facing in these unprecedented times, including the international travel arrangements and quarantining of athletes and staff from the southern hemisphere.”
It added: “In the interests of delivering clarity and certainty to everyone involved in staging the tournament, a final decision will be made as soon as possible.
“However we have made it clear that our decision making will not be dictated by deadlines if further consideration is required.”