Jon Dutton (Chief Executive RLWC2021) pictured with the Rugby League World Cup Trophy at Kingston Park in Newcastle (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

There had been speculation the tournament could be postponed, because of the pandemic and quarantine regulations affecting teams from the southern hemisphere.

But a statement on Thursday evening from the Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers insisted progress has been made toward the event taking place.

“Our primary focus remains to deliver the Rugby League World Cup this year, as planned and constructive progress has been made this week,” it said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are realistic about the complex challenges we are facing in these unprecedented times, including the international travel arrangements and quarantining of athletes and staff from the southern hemisphere.”

It added: “In the interests of delivering clarity and certainty to everyone involved in staging the tournament, a final decision will be made as soon as possible.