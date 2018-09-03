Rugby League: West Yorkshire pair appointed to full-time refereeing roster

West Yorkshire-based duo Greg Dolan and Tom Grant have been appointed as full-time match officials.

Dolan joined Batley Referees’ Society in 1999 and made Grade One in 2009, but suffered an ACL rupture in the same year. He made his Betfred Super League debut when Leeds Rhinos played host to Salford Red Devils on Easter Monday. Grant, began refereeing when he was 16 as a member of Leeds Referees’ Society and handled his first Super League game when Huddersfield Giants visited Warrington Wolves in April.

RFL referees’ boss Steve Ganson said: “It’s a big step up to the full-time programme, but we feel they are improving all the time and are ready to take on the challenge. We can see a lot of potential in both Greg and Tom and it’s great to provide opportunities for high quality officials to follow a career pathway in refereeing.”