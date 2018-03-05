Rugby League: Featherstone praise supporters for help identifying ‘flare’ suspect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are investigating an incident involving a fan during Sunday’s 38-30 Championship win at Leigh Centurions.

Rovers say around 53 minutes into the game a spectator, whose identity has now been confirmed, was seen igniting a “pyrotechnic”.

Footage of the incident has been forwarded to Leigh Sports Village and Leigh Centurions, aiding their investigation alongside Greater Manchester Police’s.

A Rovers spokesperson said: “We were bitterly disappointed to hear of this incident taking place, particularly on the back of such a fantastic victory.

“The majority of our supporters were superb and really helped the players pull off a huge win against a rival club. We have been made aware of the person responsible and their details have been passed on to the relevant parties. The culprit is not a member and, according to our records, isn’t someone who often attends games.

“We have acted swiftly to address the situation in a professional and appropriate manner. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who got in touch offering evidence and witness statements. Such information has helped the club quickly conduct an investigation.

“The person responsible will be banned from attending Featherstone Rovers games for life and their details will be passed on to other clubs.”