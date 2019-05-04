Rochdale Hornets v Featherstone Rovers: Ryan Carr expecting a tough test at basement-side Hornets

BOTTOM CLUB Rochdale Hornets will present as much of a challenge tomorrow (3pm) as any other Betfred Championship team, Featherstone Rovers coach Ryan Carr expects.

Rovers are seventh and bidding for a second successive away win after last Sunday’s 26-12 result at Barrow Raiders. Hornets have parted company with coach Carl Forster after managing just one victory this season, but Carr warned: “To be honest, there’s no easy games and it definitely won’t be this week.”

He stressed: “It is going to be a tough game for us. They are hungry to get a win, as we are. It’s at their ground and they play well at home. We have got to make sure we are focused and as good as we can be, that’s the most important thing.”

Carr has called for a similar attitude to last week, but fewer errors. He added: “Our attitude was good in terms of defensive application.

“We worked hard for each other, just execution in attack let us down. They were concentration errors and we have got to make sure we are concentrating and fully focused.”

Rovers will be without Jack Bussey who suffered an elbow injury against Barrow, but is also suspended.

Of the injury, Carr said: “It has settled down a lot better than we thought, but we’re awaiting scan results. It could go one way or the other, good news or really bad.”