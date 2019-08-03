Rochdale Hornets v Batley Bulldogs: Relegation clash is ‘must-win’ stresses Matt Diskin

TOMORROW’S GAME at Rochdale Hornets (3pm) has taken on new importance for Batley Bulldogs, coach Matt Diskin says,

Bulldogs are four points clear of the Betfred Championship relegation zone, but that is too close for comfort. “It is a must-win,” Diskin said of the trip to bottom club Rochdale.

“If we had looked at the fixtures at the start of the year we wouldn’t have thought it would have the importance it does. It is massive. Rochdale are fighting and scrapping for their lives, but none of the teams we are facing put fear in me. The fear we have got is ‘can we deliver?’

“We are making that many errors we can’t compete in any game, no matter what the level of rugby.

“If we can reduce those errors by half even we would be winning games comfortably, but we’re just not doing that. We are not allowing ourselves the opportunity to be in games. It’s not structures and systems, it’s what’s between the ears. They have got to concentrate and not fall in a hole when things go against them .”

Last week’s semi-final exit from the 1895 Cup, one step short of Wembley, was a painful blow, but Diskin continued: “We addressed that pretty quickly.

“There was an emotional aspect because some of them might not be as close to Wembley again, but we’ve dealt with it and, hopefully, pushed past it.”