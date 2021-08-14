Rob Burrow will be guest of honour at Thursday night’s Betfred Super League meeting with Huddersfield Giants.

The eight time Grand Final winner has not been to a match at the stadium since his fund raising game against Bradford Bulls - which was also Jamie Jones-Buchanan's testimonial - in January last year, when he pulled on a Rhinos jersey for the final time.

The Rhinos Hall of Fame member was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (mnd) in December, 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Burrow has not been to Headingley on a match day since playing alongside some fellow club legends in January, 2020. Picture by Steve Riding.

His autobiography, ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’, will be launched on Thursday.

Before the game, Headingley's big screen will be show a number of features on Burrow's playing career and his efforts to raise funds and awareness for mnd research.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.