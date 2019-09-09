Rising stars from Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers named on young player of the year shortlist

Two Leeds Rhinos backs and one from Castleford Tigers have been shortlisted for the Betfred Super League young player of the year honour.

Rhinos full-back Jack Walker and centre Harry Newman have been nominated along with Castleford stand-off Jake Trueman, who won the award last year.

Jack Walker. Picture by Tony Johnson

Five players have been shortlisted by the England Performance Unit, with St Helens' Matty Lees and Morgan Smithies of Wigan Warriors being the other contenders.

The winner, chosen by the rugby league media, will be revealed at the Super League awards evening on October 6.

The shortlist, with reasons for their nomination, is:

Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers): Followed up his breakthrough season in 2018 with another solid year at Castleford. His efforts have been rewarded with selection to the England Elite Performance Squad.

Jake Trueman

Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos): Has become a first team regular at Leeds this season and established himself as one of Super League's most exciting attacking talents. He has cemented his place in the England Knights squad for a second year.

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos): Finished 2018 as part of the England Academy team that defeated Australia 2-0. He has subsequently been selected for England Knights in 2019 and has made 20 Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos this season.

Matty Lees (St Helens): Has made significant progress in 2019 and matured into a regular first team player. He has made a significant contribution to the success of the St Helens team and has made pleasing progress as an England Knights player.

Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors): Morgan played a leading role for England Academy versus Australia at the end of 2018. He has made great progress in 2019 and as an 18-year-old he has soon established himself as a regular at Wigan Warriors. He has made 20 appearances since making his debut earlier this season.

Players have to be under 21 at the start of the season to qualify.