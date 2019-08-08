Rhyse Martin: Complacency will be Leeds Rhinos’ biggest challenge against Catalans Dragons

I AM loving being part of this club and the Leeds crowds have been the best I have ever played in front of.

Robert Lui.

Week-in and week-out we get a heap of numbers turning up to games and that makes it really enjoyable.

The support at Huddersfield last week was fantastic and the home games I have played in have been outstanding.

Richard Agar with Adam Cuthbertson and Rhyse Martin.

It is a fantastic atmosphere at Headingley, even though we haven’t had a great year we still get three-quarters of a stadium here and that’s great.

The fans here at Leeds – and in England – are very passionate and hopefully we can reward them tomorrow with a good performance against Catalans and a win.

We have gone two games here without a win for them and we want to put that right. Our last home win was against Catalans and we know tonight we have got to back up what we did last weekend against Huddersfield, defensively and on attack.

That is going to be our biggest challenge, not getting complacent, making sure we do everything right and we get ready for a good Catalans side who are are going to turn up firing.

They are fifth in the table after they beat Warrington last week and they’ll be fighting to hold that position for the rest of the season, but we have just got to do what we do well and make sure we start strongly.

Personally, I have been here for a month or so and I am settling in really well. When I got here the players were really easy going and they helped me fit in straight away.

It’s no different now, but I’m getting some combinations in the team and enjoying playing footy.

I am having fun. I think that was the main thing for me, come and have fun and get that joy back in my footy. I am enjoying the way we play and we have been competing and winning games here and there and that has been good as well.

Rob Lui has helped me a lot. He has played in England for a number of years now and he’s at that age where he’s really calm and he keeps us relaxed, because we are a pretty young edge. He keeps us as calm as we can be.

Super League is a bit different to what I am used to back home.

In stages it is a lot quicker, the ruck speed – as soon as there’s a quick play-the-ball it is all on and they are coming straight at you.

At some stages in games you are really fatigued and then you’ve got to chase someone down or push up on one of your team-mates making a break so it is definitely very exciting.

The goal kicking is going all right for me. In my first crack at it I missed a few, but the more tries we score the more chances I get to kick so hopefully I’ll get a few more opportunities tomorrow.

I enjoy the job and it is always good when you kick well, especially at home. It is a big role in the team.

Going up by six points with every try is crucial so I just try and do my best, but obviously you can’t be perfect every time.

I also like to attack, when I have got air in my lungs and I think as a team we are starting to find some form.

That helps, when everyone is enjoying the footy side of things.

As a group we are all buying into what we are doing and hopefully we can finish the year really well.