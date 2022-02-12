Leeds Rhinos fixtures and results 2022
Here's a full list of Leeds Rhinos' 2022 fixtures and results so far.
December
Sun 26: Wakefield H 11.30pm Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge (all-ticket).
Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, Newman 2, Sezer, Briscoe. Goals Sezer 3, Sinfield 2), Trinity 6 (Try Murphy. Goal Walker).
Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 9,798.
January
Sun 16: Featherstone A 3pm Pre-season.
Rovers 22 (Tries Bussey, Hall, Moors, Gale. Goals Hall 3), Rhinos 30 (Tries Briscoe, Newman, Tindall, Walters, Mellor. Goals Martin 3, Sinfield 2).
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas. Attendance: 2,753.
Sun 23: Bradford A 3pm Pre-season
Bulls 12 (Tries Gill, Evans. Goals Patton 2), Rhinos 30 (Tries Simpson 2, Mellor, Tindall, Morgan. Goals Martin 3, Sinfield 2).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 7,237.
Sun 30 Hull FC H Tom Briscoe testimonial
Rhinos 38 (Tries Leeming, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Sezer, Myler, Austin, Martin. Goals Sezer 1, Martin 2, Briscoe 2), Hull 6 (Try Swift. Goal Gale).
Referee: Robert Hicks. Attendance: 5,132.
February
Sun 6: Hunslet A Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy
Hunslet 34 (Tries Hartley, Rowley, Whiteley, Carr, Mallinson, Beer. Goals Mallinson 5), Rhinos 6 (Try McConnell. Goal Sinfield).
Referee: Liam Rush. Attendance: 1,150
February
Sat 12: Warrington H 12.30pm Super League round 1**
Rhinos 20 (Tries Tetevano, Prior, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Warrington 22 (Tries Charnley 2, Widdop, Wtrench. Goals Ratchford 3).
Referee:Chris Kendall. Attendance: 14,135.
Fri 18: Wigan A 8pm Super League round 2*
Thur 24: Catalans H 8pm Super League round 3*
March
Thur 3: Wakefield A 8pm Super League round 4*
Thur 10: Hull H 8pm Super League round 5*
Fri 18: Salford A 8pm Super League round 6*
April
Fri 1: St Helens H 8pm Super League round 7*
Thur 14: Huddersfield H 8pm Super League round 8
Mon 18: Castleford A 3pm Super League round 9*
Fri 22: Toulouse H 8pm Super League round 10
Fri 29: Hull KR H 8pm Super League round 11
May
Sun 15: Salford A 3pm Super League round 12
Fri 20: Wakefield H 8pm Super League round 13
June
Fri 3: Warrington A 8pm Super League round 14*
Fri 10: Huddersfield A 7.45pm Super League round 15
Thur 23: St Helens A 8pm Super League round 16
July
Sat 2: Hull FC A 3pm Super League round 17
Sat 9: Castleford Magic Weekend, Newcastle 7pm Super League round 18
Sat 16: Toulouse A 6pm Super League round 19
Thur 21: Wigan H 8pm Super League round 20
Sat 30: Catalans A 7pm Super League round 21
August
Sun 7: Salford H 3pm Super League round 22
Sun 14: Hull KR A 3pm Super League round 23
Fri 19: Warrington H 8pm Super League round 24
Thur 25: Huddersfield H 8pm Super League round 25
Mon 29: Catalans A 7pm Super League round 26
September
Sat 3: Castleford H 3pm Super League round 27
All fixtures are subject to change
* Denotes live on Sky Sports
** Denotes live on Channel 4
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.