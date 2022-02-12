Leeds Rhinos fixtures and results 2022

Here's a full list of Leeds Rhinos' 2022 fixtures and results so far.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:28 pm
Rhinos' Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

December

Sun 26: Wakefield H 11.30pm Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge (all-ticket).

Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, Newman 2, Sezer, Briscoe. Goals Sezer 3, Sinfield 2), Trinity 6 (Try Murphy. Goal Walker).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 9,798.

Match report

Reaction

January

Sun 16: Featherstone A 3pm Pre-season.

Rovers 22 (Tries Bussey, Hall, Moors, Gale. Goals Hall 3), Rhinos 30 (Tries Briscoe, Newman, Tindall, Walters, Mellor. Goals Martin 3, Sinfield 2).

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas. Attendance: 2,753.

Match report

Reaction

Sun 23: Bradford A 3pm Pre-season

Bulls 12 (Tries Gill, Evans. Goals Patton 2), Rhinos 30 (Tries Simpson 2, Mellor, Tindall, Morgan. Goals Martin 3, Sinfield 2).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 7,237.

Match report

Reaction

Sun 30 Hull FC H Tom Briscoe testimonial

Rhinos 38 (Tries Leeming, Sutcliffe, Briscoe, Sezer, Myler, Austin, Martin. Goals Sezer 1, Martin 2, Briscoe 2), Hull 6 (Try Swift. Goal Gale).

Referee: Robert Hicks. Attendance: 5,132.

Match report

Reaction

February

Sun 6: Hunslet A Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy

Hunslet 34 (Tries Hartley, Rowley, Whiteley, Carr, Mallinson, Beer. Goals Mallinson 5), Rhinos 6 (Try McConnell. Goal Sinfield).

Referee: Liam Rush. Attendance: 1,150

Match report

Reaction

February

Sat 12: Warrington H 12.30pm Super League round 1**

Rhinos 20 (Tries Tetevano, Prior, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Warrington 22 (Tries Charnley 2, Widdop, Wtrench. Goals Ratchford 3).

Referee:Chris Kendall. Attendance: 14,135.

Fri 18: Wigan A 8pm Super League round 2*

Thur 24: Catalans H 8pm Super League round 3*

March

Thur 3: Wakefield A 8pm Super League round 4*

Thur 10: Hull H 8pm Super League round 5*

Fri 18: Salford A 8pm Super League round 6*

April

Fri 1: St Helens H 8pm Super League round 7*

Thur 14: Huddersfield H 8pm Super League round 8

Mon 18: Castleford A 3pm Super League round 9*

Fri 22: Toulouse H 8pm Super League round 10

Fri 29: Hull KR H 8pm Super League round 11

May

Sun 15: Salford A 3pm Super League round 12

Fri 20: Wakefield H 8pm Super League round 13

June

Fri 3: Warrington A 8pm Super League round 14*

Fri 10: Huddersfield A 7.45pm Super League round 15

Thur 23: St Helens A 8pm Super League round 16

July

Sat 2: Hull FC A 3pm Super League round 17

Sat 9: Castleford Magic Weekend, Newcastle 7pm Super League round 18

Sat 16: Toulouse A 6pm Super League round 19

Thur 21: Wigan H 8pm Super League round 20

Sat 30: Catalans A 7pm Super League round 21

August

Sun 7: Salford H 3pm Super League round 22

Sun 14: Hull KR A 3pm Super League round 23

Fri 19: Warrington H 8pm Super League round 24

Thur 25: Huddersfield H 8pm Super League round 25

Mon 29: Catalans A 7pm Super League round 26

September

Sat 3: Castleford H 3pm Super League round 27

All fixtures are subject to change

* Denotes live on Sky Sports

** Denotes live on Channel 4

