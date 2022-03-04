Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar set to be unveiled as Samoa coach for World Cup

Agar was in charge of France at the 2013 tournament and is poised to succeed Matt Parish in charge of England’s group A rivals.

There has been no official announcement, but Rhinos are holding a World Cup event for invited guests at Headingley on March 17 and the invite states speakers will include “Richard Agar who will coach Samoa in the World Cup”.

Ranked as the world’s eighth-best nation, they will face England in the tournament’s opening match at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Saturday, October 15.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Parish has been in charge since 2013, working alongside Rhinos assistant-boss Sean Long, but Samoa failed to win a game at the 2017 World Cup and there have been reports of past and former players calling for him to be sacked.

Agar joined Rhinos in May, 2019, helping preserve their Betfred Super League status in his debut campaign before guiding them to a Challenge Cup final win and qualification for the play-offs the following year.