Remaining City pair draw local rivals in Cup

LEEDS SURVIVORS Milford Marlins and East Leeds both face home derbies in the Coral Challenge Cup second round.

Marlins will take on Castleford team Lock Lane and Easts meet Dewsbury Moor.

Marlins won 16-0 at Bradford Dudley Hill in round one thanks to tries by Matt Brocksom, Ross Hammill and Zak Snellgrove and two Ryan Oxtoby goals, all in the first half.

James Duckworth touched down twice in East Leeds’ 24-10 win over Batley Boys. Dominic Hardisty and Luke Tomlinson were the other try scorers and Nathan Conroy added four goals.

Josh Knowles and Damon Fletcher scored Batley’s tries and Adam Bingham kicked one conversion.

Hunslet Club Parkside went through 2018 unbeaten against amateur opposition, but lost their opening competitive game of the new year.

Parkside trailed 10-0, hit back to lead 12-10 at half-time, but eventually went out 30-16 to old rivals Thornhill Trojans.

Craig McShane touched down twice for Parkside, Ben Shulver also crossed and Andy Hullock booted two goals.

Try scorers for Trojans were Nick Mitchell, Luke Haigh, George Stott, George Woodcock – who converted them all – and Danny Ratcliffe.

Conference Division Two champions Stanningley found Premier Division hosts Thatto Heath Crusaders too strong and were beaten 32-6, Liam Copland converting his own try for their only points.

Hunslet Warriors were relegated to Conference Division Three last year, but gave a good account of themselves in a 28-16 home loss to first-division Featherstone Lions. Liam Brown, Lee Coates and Liam Gaunt scored Warriors’ tries and Daryl Haunt kicked two goals.

Danny Glassell and Danny Gilbert both bagged a brace for Lions and Lewis Jackson also crossed with Richard Frankland booting four goals.

Brown and Featherstone’s Jake Perkins were sent off for fighting.

Oulton Raiders went out 22-10 to Leigh Miners Rangers. Adrian Holdsworth and Will Ingleby scored Raiders’ ties, one of them converted by Keiran Walpole.