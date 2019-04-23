Refs instructed to clamp down after “cheating” claims

Referees have been instructed to clamp down following allegations of players “cheating” to win penalties at the ruck.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell was among those calling for action.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell. 'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Speaking after his side’s defeat at Catalans Dragons on Monday he claimed: “The amount of cheating in games is growing.

“Playing the ball into players on the floor, playing it at 100 miles an hour and we’re cheating to combat the cheating.

“It’s worse than football at the moment. I just think it’s disgraceful, they have to get a grip of it because I thought it was a shambles.”

Now additions/amendments to the sport’s 2019 referee policy have been introduced with immediate effect.

They are:

Placing the ball on the defender lying on the ground – It is the responsibility of the player playing the ball to place the ball on the ground at their feet. If necessary the player should step backwards to ensure this can be done. OUTCOME – If the ball is placed on the tackler, this will be ruled a knock-on.

Moving off the mark/stepping over to deliberately place the defender in the ruck - It is the responsibility of the player playing the ball to place the ball on the ground at their feet, and not to advance off the mark - if necessary the player should step backwards. OUTCOME – The player in possession will be penalised for moving off the mark if deliberately stepping over a defender to place them in the ruck.

Playing the ball into a defender in the ruck – The player playing the ball should maintain balance and control when heeling the ball to the acting half-back. OUTCOME - In this situation the player in the ruck will be penalised if hit by the ball - or if in the opinion of the referee the half-back is prevented from picking the ball up. EXCEPTION – A penalty will be awarded against the player playing the ball if the ball is forcibly heeled back with the intention of contacting the defending player with the ball.

Passing into an opposing player – Any ball passed into an opposing player in and around the ruck, in any direction, will be deemed to be acting against the spirit of the game. OUTCOME - The passer will be immediately penalised.

Steve Ganson, the Rugby Football League’s head of match officials, said: “A number of high-profile incidents during and before the Easter weekend have shown certain teams or players acting contrary to the spirit of the game, in a manner that has infuriated fellow professionals, broadcasters and, crucially, supporters.

“After internal consultation, we have therefore decided to make these changes to referee policy with immediate effect, applying throughout the game.

“This is an unusual step, but not unprecedented and we hope it will be welcomed by coaches, players and supporters.

“There is a meeting of head coaches next week, followed by the regular meeting of the RFL laws committee, at which these matters will be discussed, along with the situation regarding obstruction which has also been provoking a lot of discussion.”

A Super League spokesperson added: “Super League has been increasingly concerned by the increasing number of players taking advantage of the strict application of the laws around players lying in the ruck at the play-the-ball and has been working with the RFL to find a solution.

“Super League is keen to stop players using the rules to gain an unfair advantage and supports referees who penalise obvious gamesmanship. It also welcomes allowing match officials to apply a less strict, judgement-based interpretation of the rules based on the official’s observations at each ruck.”