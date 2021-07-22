Reece Lyne offloads for Trinity against Castleford this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Lyne made his Trinity debut in a 40-6 defeat at Bradford Bulls on February 3, 2013 and Chester described the former Hull man's double century as a “fantastic achievement”.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Reece, not just as a rugby player, but as a person.

“He has given his all for this club and we’re hopeful he will be here for a few more years yet.

“Talks are ongoing with regards an extension to his contract and he deserves all the plaudits he gets.

“He has shown this year how important he is to Wakefield Trinity.

“He has got a fantastic combination with Mason Lino and Jay Pitts and what I have seen over the last five years is a player who has grown into a leader, not just with his actions, but also his words on and off the pitch.

“He is a really nice kid and an exceptional talent as well.”

Trinity marked Lyne’s milestone at training yesterday.

“We have done a presentation with the players and got [assistant-coach] Willie Poching to present the shirt,” Agar added.

“We had a couple of messages from family members and a video and I think it’s important we keep doing the right thing.”

A first win in six visits to Wigan would be the ideal way to celebrate.

Trinity beat Wigan 14-6 at home a month ago and Chester insisted: “If we turn up with the right attitude, we will give ourselves a very good chance.

“We are going over there to win the game.”

Kyle Wood is available after a 10-day isolation and Chris Green could return from an Achilles injury.

Alex Walker is also in contention, along with Joe Arundel and Ryan Hampshire who were suspended for last week’s 24-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils. Debutant Ollie Greensmith drops out.

Max Jowitt is part way through his coronavirus return to play protocol and Bill Tuopu and Tom Johnstone are both sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

Johnstone has been linked with a move to Warrington Wolves next year, despite being contracted to Trinity, but Chester said that is “fake news”.

He insisted: “It’s ludicrous, we don’t want to lose our best players.

“I don’t think Tom needs any distractions at the moment, his main focus is getting back, playing well and trying to get a run of games behind him.”

Johnstone could be back in around two weeks and Chester confirmed: “Everything is progressing well and the sooner we get him back on the field, the better for everybody.”

Jackson Hastings and Willie Isa are available for Wigan after suspension and Sam Powell returns from a concussion.

Wigan Warriors: Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Partington, Clubb, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings, O’Neill.

Wakefield Trinity: from Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Arundel, A Walker, B Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire, Bowes.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).