Red Star head to Millom as Easts draw Batley Boys

Red Star Belgrade’s first Challenge Cup game will be in Cumbria after they were drawn at Millom in the First Round.

The Serbian champions head there in January in a round that also sees Castleford Lock Lane welcome Irish amateurs Longhorns and Normanton Knights host Edinburgh Eagles.

Bradford Bulls coach John Kear and Leeds Rhinos Women’s captain Lois Forsell conducted the draw before the England Academy v Australian Schoolboys game at Emerald Headingley.

In other ties, East Leeds have more of a local affair entertaining Batley Boys, as do Hunslet Warriors who host Featherstone Lions while Oulton Raiders head to Leigh Miners Rangers and Drighlington host All Golds (Gloucestershire). Milford Marlins are at Bradford Dudley Hill, Hunslet Club Parkside welcome Thornhill Trojans, Stanningley visit Thatto Heath and Dewsbury Moor entertain Skirlaugh.

Challenge Cup First Round draw (ties to be played weekend of January 26-27): Kells v Rochdale Mayfield; Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers; West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh; East Leeds v Batley Boys; Wigan St Jude’s v Crosfields; Bentley v The Army; Royal Navy v West Hull; Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders; Wallsend Eagles v GB Police; Drighlington v All Golds (Gloucestershire); Leigh East v Wigan St Patrick’s; Distington v Torfaen Tigers; Castleford Lock Lane v Longhorns (Ireland); Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock; Ovenden v Woolston Rovers; Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions; York Acorn v Beverley; Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles; Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins; North Herts Crusaders v RAF; Millom v Red Star Belgrade; Clock Face Miners v Siddal; Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans; Thatto Heath v Stanningley; London Chargers v Wath Brow.