Rampant Dewsbury Rams give coach Lee Greenwood reasons to be cheerful

DEWSBURY RAMS’ huge win over Rochdale Hornets took their coach Lee Greenwood by surprise.

Rams climbed to 10th in the Betfred Championship after thrashing the bottom club 66-10.

The hosts ran in 11 tries - all of them converted by Liam Finn - and Greenwood said: “We just needed to win and to win in that fashion was brilliant.

“It does our confidence and points difference no harm at all.”

Greenwood admitted he had not seen such a dominant scoreline coming.

“We haven’t looked like doing that to anybody,” he said.

“Even when we played amateur teams in the Challenge Cup we had to grind it out, so I didn’t expect that. I was confident in winning, just not in that fashion.

“The Rochdale 13 that started was as strong as they’ve put out all season.

“I was expecting a tight, relegation battle-type game, but luckily it wasn’t.

“It was the first time we’ve cut loose. Everyone wanted to score and they all enjoyed it.”

Dewsbury are four points above second-bottom Barrow Raiders, but Greenwood reckons the fight against the drop is not yet won.

“It will be incredibly difficult for Rochdale, having lost to the three teams closest to them,” he said.

“It was a body blow for them, but the second spot is between ourselves, Barrow and Swinton.”

Rams came through the game two days ago with no major new injuries, but visa issues and players being unable to take time off work will mean Greenwood is forced to select a weakened squad for Saturday’s fixture at leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

“There’s nobody getting left at home,” Greenwood said.

“Everybody who’s available to go will - and more than likely will play.”