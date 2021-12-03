Prop Tom Holroyd’s delight at signing long-term deal with Leeds Rhinos

The deal will keep the former Siddal junior at Headingley until at least the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

Halifax-born Holroyd – who is still only 20 – broke into the Rhinos first team in 2018, making his debut against St Helens in his first year in the academy.

However, he established himself in the squad last year and has now made 29 appearances for the club, scoring his first two tries for the Rhinos last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am buzzing to get the new deal agreed,” said Holroyd, as he followed the likes of full-back Richie Myler and hooker Kruise Leeming in committing his long-term future to Rhinos.

“I have wanted it for a long time but I am really happy now.

“I am ready to push on and, hopefully, leave my mark on the first team.

“I am committing to the squad and I want to do big things for Leeds.

DONE DEAL: Prop Tom Holroyd has penned a new four-year deal at Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“There is a lot of drive at the club at the moment; we are aiming for big things and I don’t think we will stop until we get there.”

Last season was Holroyd’s best yet with the youngster making 16 appearances for Richard Agar’s side and clearly developing alongside experienced front-rows like captain Matt Prior, Kiwi Zane Tetevano and newly-capped England prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

He earned a call-up to the England Knights squad when he made an impressive debut off the bench in October’s 56-4 win over Jamaica at Wheldon Road.

But playing for Rhinos is his main love and he insisted: “It is a big thing for me to sign a long-term contract with the club.

ALL SMILES: Tom Holroyd celebrates scoring against Hull KR in September. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“It has been a dream of mine and I want to play for Leeds for a long time into the future. I love this team and want to be part of it.

“Every time I pull on the Leeds jersey it gives me goosebumps because playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“When I play at Headingley and see the South Stand roaring, it’s a special sight and a massive inspiration.”

Holroyd missed the start of the 2021 campaign after suffering a broken leg so he is looking forward to benefiting from a full pre-season ahead of next term.

HONOUR: Tom Holroyd in action for England Knights against Jamaica in October. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds start at home to Warrington Wolves in front of the Channel Four television cameras on February 12 but, of course, their 2022 plans start in earnest with the Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

“We are settling into pre-season now,” said Holroyd.

“We have got a few new faces, whether that is new signings or lads being promoted from the academy. It is important that we create a base and we can then start to build towards the start of the season. We have got some good young lads who will, hopefully, keep us on our toes for a number of years.

“Everyone has something to prove each pre-season. I want to be playing on Boxing Day against Wakefield so I can show the coaching staff that I am ready to kick on and make 2022 mine.

“We have made some quality signings to add to what is already a good team and hopefully that means we are challenging for trophies like we need to be.”

Agar is delighted to see Holroyd commit to the Rhinos and is excited at the prospect of his potential. He said: “Tom is still very young in terms of a front-rower but he has shown us his immense promise with his performances last season.

WATCHING BRIEF: Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.