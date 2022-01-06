With Betfred Super League due to kick-off in five weeks’ time - and the Championship and Challenge Cup before that - warm-up matches will be coming thick and fast.

Leeds Rhinos began their pre-season campaign with a 34-6 win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and have four more games on their schedule before meeting Warrington Wolves at Headingley in Super League round one on Saturday, February 12.

Richard Agar’s side travel to dual-registration partner club Featherstone Rovers a week on Sunday and visit Bradford Bulls seven days later, before playing host to Hull in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial game on Sunday, January 30.

Rhinos' Blake Austin offloads as Matty Ashurst, of Trinity, closes in during the sides' opening pre-season hit out. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds’ final pre-season fixture is the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet on Sunday, February 6.

Trinity make the trip to Halifax Panthers on Sunday, January 16, for Scott Grix’s testimonial and visit Featherstone Rovers the following weekend.

That will be Brian McDermott’s second game in charge of Rovers, following the clash with his former club Leeds the previous Sunday.

Another new coach, Lee Radford, will see his Castleford Tigers side in action for the first time on January 16 when they visit York City Knights.

Lee Radford's first game in charge of Tigers is a pre-season match at York. Picture by Melanie Allett Photography/Castleford Tigers.

Tigers’ other pre-season hit out is the following Sunday, at League One club Doncaster.

Batley Bulldogs, whose Christmas fixture against Dewsbury Rams was called off because of Covid, are in action on Sunday at Bradford Bulls.

Rams take on visitors Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, January 15 and are at home to another Super League side, Hull KR, on Friday, January 21.

The Championship begins on the weekend of January 29-30, when League One clubs will also be in action in the Challenge Cup.

Sunday, January 9:

Bradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs (3pm).

Saturday, January 15:

Dewsbury Rams v Huddersfield Giants (2pm).

Sunday, January 16:

Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm), York City Knights v Castleford Tigers (3pm).

Friday, January 21:

Dewsbury Rams v Hull KR (7.30pm).

Sunday, January 23:

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Doncaster v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm).

Sunday, January 30:

Leeds Rhinos v Hull (3pm).

Sunday, February 6:

Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos (3pm).