Pre-season fixtures and results: Full list of warm up matches for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet
The long off-season is almost over for West Yorkshire’s rugby league clubs.
Betfred Super League is due to kick-off on the weekend beginning February 10 and lower division clubs begin two weeks before that.
Here's the full list of pre-season matches for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams , Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet - plus results so far.
Sunday, December 26
Leeds Rhinos 34, Wakefield Trinity 6.
Sunday, January 9:
Bradford Bulls 22, Batley Bulldogs 28.
Saturday, January 15:
Dewsbury Rams v Huddersfield Giants (2pm).
Sunday, January 16:
Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Halifax Panthers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm), Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (3pm), York City Knights v Castleford Tigers (3pm).
Friday, January 21:
Dewsbury Rams v Hull KR (7.30pm).
Sunday, January 23:
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Doncaster v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (3pm).
Sunday, January 30:
Leeds Rhinos v Hull (3pm).
Sunday, February 6:
Hunslet v Leeds Rhinos (3pm).
