Betfred Super League is due to kick-off on the weekend beginning February 10 and lower division clubs begin two weeks before that.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as other West Yorkshire rugby league clubs. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.