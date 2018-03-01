Postponed: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans and Hull KR v Castleford Tigers both called off | Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield put back until Sunday

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Thursday night clash at Hull Kingston Rovers has been postponed due to severe winter weather conditions.

A 10am inspection was carried out by Rovers’ officials on Thursday morning with the decision to call the game off.

Wakefield Trinity have opted to put their fixture at Belle Vue against Huddersfield Giants back until Sunday, when clearer and better weather is anticipated.

Leeds Rhinos called their fixture off against Catalans Dragons on Thursday morning following heavy overnight snowfall.

Trinity chairman Michael Carter is confident the pitch will be playable in three days’ time, but admitted work needs to be done to ensure surrounding areas are safe for fans.

“There’s a layer of snow on the covers on the pitch,” he said. “That is going to take some getting off and it’s also a question of where that snow goes.

“If we can get the game on, we probably won’t open the Western Terrace. We’ll dump the snow there and the North and East stands will be open, along with hospitality.”

Rovers officials took the decision to canel their game against the Tigers on skimilar, safety grounds, adding: “Following a scheduled meeting between the RFL’s match commissioner, the ground safety officer and representatives from both the club and Hull City Council, the decision has been made this morning to postpone the match due to the forecasted weather conditions.

“Although the pitch has been protected throughout the week, there were concerns regarding player welfare with temperatures predicted to reach -6 with an additional wind-chill factor, while it was felt that the pathways in and around KCOM Craven Park, car parking facilities and journeys to and from the stadium posed a risk to home and away supporters.”