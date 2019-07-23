Positive thinking can help Wakefield Trinity win enough ‘cup finals’

Have your say

AFTER BEING out-enthused in their latest loss, forward George King has pledged Wakefield Trinity won’t let it happen again.

A 46-16 reverse at Wigan Warriors continued Trinity’s slide down the Betfred Super League table.

And King felt Wigan played with “more desire and a better attitude” than Trinity.

“We can take some real positives from the second half,” he said.

“We ended up winning the second half, but that means nothing – the first half was really awful.

“I felt it was one of my worst games individually and as a team collectively we were just really bad.

“It wasn’t a good spectacle for us at all, we just didn’t show up.

“If you don’t turn up you’ll get stream rolled by anyone.”

Injuries clearly have played a part, but King admitted it is difficult to pin-point why Trinity have hit such a tough patch after being third in the table three months ago.

“I think a bit of it must be that we are lacking in confidence and we are just looking for a win,” he said.

“It’s not that we aren’t working hard – we are really trying hard, but I just think that we are trying hard in the wrong places.”

Results in round 23 left Trinity ninth in the table, just two points above bottom club London Broncos.

What was a top-five push has become a relegation battle and King observed: “It is getting tight now.

“I’ve heard one of the Huddersfield players saying there’s mortgages and things like that on the line, but the camp’s still positive.

“We are still positive we can turn this around.

“We have got experienced lads in the squad and we just need to find some confidence and some energy.

“We have got a few days off to get away from rugby and we can come back in buzzing and raring to go again.”

It has been a long, hard season and King reckons the break this weekend – when Super League takes time out for the Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals – will put a bit more air in Trinity’s tyres.

“We have shown glimpses throughout the year where we could have been contending for a top-five spot,” he said.

“We have a never-say-die attitude, but we have got to be looking in ourselves.

“We owe it to our fans in these last six games to give it everything we’ve got.”

It is a tough run-in for Trinity who visit leaders St Helens in their next match and then play Hull (home), Hull KR (away), Wigan (home), Warrington Wolves (away) and finally London at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

“Every game now is a cup final,” was King’s assessment.

“We have just got to perform really well, to the best of our ability and leave no stone unturned.

“We will really give it everything, one win could turn things around.

“That’s how it is in team sport and if a few players are down it affects everyone.

“Everyone needs to get on board and we’ve just got to get around each other and be positive because negatives can drag you down.

“I believe in the group of lads and the coaching staff.

“We will turn this around, I am sure we will.”