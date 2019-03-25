Positive signs give Dewsbury Rams coach Greenwood reasons to be cheerful

EVEN AFTER he had seen it, Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood didn’t quite believe his team’s second win of the season.

Rams have managed to squander a lead in the final stages of a host of Betfred Championship games this year, but – two days ago – held on to stun Featherstone Rovers 32-22 at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road

It was Rovers’ first home defeat and Rams’ maiden away success.

“We have been in that position quite a few times - even when the final hooter went I was still thinking we might throw this one away,” Greenwood admitted.

“I think for the efforts the boys have put in, in a lot of the games not just today, we did need that win and obviously it is a big win.

“For where we have been at - and Featherstone’s home record and the results from last season - it is obviously a massive shock to everyone else outside our dressing room.

“We know when we get it right we take some beating and we have proved that in other games so far.

“People will start to take us seriously now.”

Greenwood felt a different approach paid off.

“In the other games, we dogged it out, made it tough for the other team and stuck in there by kicking penalty goals and just crashing over for the odd try,” he recalled.

“This time we looked good with the ball in hand, there were some really good signs of the half-back combination working and we have got some big ball-playing guys out wide as well.

“It showed a bit of character, and that’s what I have been asking for, so good on them.

“To come to a place like Featherstone and come away with something, you need one to 17 to put in a massive shift.

“Everyone across the 80 minutes performed well.”