Players’ appetite gives Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood food for thought

NEW AND returning players have given Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood food for thought ahead of Sunday’s basement battle with Rochdale Hornets.

Recruits Joe Martin and Frazer Morris featured in the 44-26 win over Swinton Lions in the 1895 Cup two days ago.

Dewsbury's Joe Martin.

Martyn Reilly made his first Rams appearance for more than a year and there was a seasonal debut for Lewis Heckford.

“They all did well,” said Greenwood whose side had lost at Swinton Lions in the Betfred Championship just a week earlier.

“Frazer has been at Halifax and not had much of a look in – he’s played in the reserves and had the odd game for them. I spoke to him and said you’ll get an opportunity to play here. He was not going to get the opportunities he wants at Halifax so I was happy to take him and have a look at him and he made a good start.”

Greenwood added: “I’ve known Joe for a while; he’s a Siddal junior and he played one or two games at Halifax before he got injured.

“He’s just come back and we thought we’d have a look at him as we’ve not really nailed a permanent full-back down.

“He made a good start as well.”

The coach was also pleased with Reilly and Heckford and happy to see his team hold off a Swinton fightback, having lost in the final moments of the previous week’s Championship encounter between the sides.

“We needed it,” he said. “We had lost four in a row so it was a welcome win, whatever competition it was in.

“It looked like we were comfortable, but they got it back to 12 points and it felt like we’ve been here before, but we managed to repel a few attacks and score on ourselves, then it was done.

“Whether we’ve learned lessons from the past I’m not sure. We still did some daft stuff, but there were some positive signs.”