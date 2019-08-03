Player ratings from Leeds Rhinos’ 44-0 victory at Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos cruised to their biggest Super League victory in a decade by defeating Huddersfield Giants 44-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium last night.
READ: Peter Smith’s verdict on Leeds Rhinos’ 44-0 victory at Huddersfield Giants
READ: Richard Agar not getting carried away by crushing win
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker 8/10
2 Tom Briscoe 7/10
29 Harry Newman 8/10
4 Konrad Hurrell 9/10
5 Ash Handley 8/10
40 Robert Lui 8/10
7 Richie Myler 8/10
8 Adam Cuthbertson 8/10
39 Shaun Lunt 8/10
38 Ava Seumanufagai 8/10
16 Brett Ferres 8/10
41 Rhyse Martin 8/10
11 Trent Merrin 8/10
Substitutes:
14 Brad Dwyer 8/10
10 Brad Singleton 6/10
25 James Donaldson 8/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe 7/10
Huddersfield Giants
1 Darnell McIntosh 6/10
2 Jermaine McGillvary 6/10
32 Innes Senior 6/10
20 Jake Wardle 5/10
31 Louis Senior 5/10
6 Lee Gaskell 5/10
7 Matt Frawley 5/10
27 Adam White 6/10
9 Kruise Leeming 5/10
19 Matty English 5/10
17 Ukuma Ta’ai 6/10
12 Alex Mellor 5/10
13 Michael Lawrence 6/10
Substitutes:
14 Adam O’Brien 5/10
15 Oliver Roberts 6/10
10 Suaia Matagi 5/10
11 Aaron Murphy 5/10
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 8/10
Attendance: 6,809.