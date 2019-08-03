Player ratings from Leeds Rhinos’ 44-0 victory at Huddersfield Giants

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos cruised to their biggest Super League victory in a decade by defeating Huddersfield Giants 44-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium last night.

Liam Sutcliffe touches down for Leeds Rhinos.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 8/10

Adam Cuthbertson scores Rhinos' first try at Huddersfield.

2 Tom Briscoe 7/10

29 Harry Newman 8/10

4 Konrad Hurrell 9/10

5 Ash Handley 8/10

40 Robert Lui 8/10

7 Richie Myler 8/10

8 Adam Cuthbertson 8/10

39 Shaun Lunt 8/10

38 Ava Seumanufagai 8/10

16 Brett Ferres 8/10

41 Rhyse Martin 8/10

11 Trent Merrin 8/10

Substitutes:

14 Brad Dwyer 8/10

10 Brad Singleton 6/10

25 James Donaldson 8/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7/10

Huddersfield Giants

1 Darnell McIntosh 6/10

2 Jermaine McGillvary 6/10

32 Innes Senior 6/10

20 Jake Wardle 5/10

31 Louis Senior 5/10

6 Lee Gaskell 5/10

7 Matt Frawley 5/10

27 Adam White 6/10

9 Kruise Leeming 5/10

19 Matty English 5/10

17 Ukuma Ta’ai 6/10

12 Alex Mellor 5/10

13 Michael Lawrence 6/10

Substitutes:

14 Adam O’Brien 5/10

15 Oliver Roberts 6/10

10 Suaia Matagi 5/10

11 Aaron Murphy 5/10

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham): 8/10

Attendance: 6,809.