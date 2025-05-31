Here's how the Rhinos players rated.Here's how the Rhinos players rated.
Here's how the Rhinos players rated.

Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 22-18 win v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 31st May 2025, 18:33 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 18:39 BST
Leeds Rhinos held off a superb Wakefield Trinity fightback to complete a fourth successive win in a thrilling derby at AMT Headingley today.

Rhinos led 22-6 at half-time after Jake Connor scored a try, three conversions and two penalties and Harry Newman and Riley Lumb also crossed. Lachlan Walmsley touched down in the first half for Trinity and Max Jowitt bagged a brace in the second period, but Leeds held on despite having James Bentley sin-binned in the final moments. Check back later for a full report.

Had an excellent first half, caused Trinity constant problems, but picked up a knock and didn’t emerge after the break 8

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)

Had an excellent first half, caused Trinity constant problems, but picked up a knock and didn’t emerge after the break 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

No real attacking chances, but some strong carries 7

2. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)

No real attacking chances, but some strong carries 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

Made a superb catch to score Rhinos’ opener and played with enthusiasm 7

3. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)

Made a superb catch to score Rhinos’ opener and played with enthusiasm 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

Outstanding ball-and-all tackle on Mason Lino, some strong running, provided the final pass for his winger to score 8

4. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)

Outstanding ball-and-all tackle on Mason Lino, some strong running, provided the final pass for his winger to score 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

Took his try well, cleared his lines and dealt with tricky kicks 8

5. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)

Took his try well, cleared his lines and dealt with tricky kicks 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

Set up a try, scored one and landed five kicks, switched to full-back in the second half 8

6. Stand-off: Jake Connor (no 18)

Set up a try, scored one and landed five kicks, switched to full-back in the second half 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos

