Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 22-18 win v Wakefield Trinity

Rhinos led 22-6 at half-time after Jake Connor scored a try, three conversions and two penalties and Harry Newman and Riley Lumb also crossed. Lachlan Walmsley touched down in the first half for Trinity and Max Jowitt bagged a brace in the second period, but Leeds held on despite having James Bentley sin-binned in the final moments. Check back later for a full report.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one)
Had an excellent first half, caused Trinity constant problems, but picked up a knock and didn’t emerge after the break 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
2. Wing: Ryan Hall (no 5)
No real attacking chances, but some strong carries 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
3. Centre: Harry Newman (no 3)
Made a superb catch to score Rhinos’ opener and played with enthusiasm 7 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
4. Centre: Ash Handley (no 4)
Outstanding ball-and-all tackle on Mason Lino, some strong running, provided the final pass for his winger to score 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
5. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)
Took his try well, cleared his lines and dealt with tricky kicks 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
6. Stand-off: Jake Connor (no 18)
Set up a try, scored one and landed five kicks, switched to full-back in the second half 8 Photo: Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.