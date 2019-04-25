Peter Smith: Wakefield Trinity the dark horses in a season dominated by St Helens

NOW TEAMS have all played each other at least once, how is Betfred Super League shaping up?

In terms of unpredictability, there is no doubt it is an exciting competition.

St Helens' players James Roby and Regan Grace congratulate Mark Percival on scoring a try against Huddersfield.

Twelve rounds in, St Helens have opened a gap at the top, but only four points separate seventh-placed Salford Red Devils from London Broncos who are bottom and Catalans Dragons in sixth are a similar distance behind second-placed Warrington Wolves.

Every team has had at least three wins and there are no unbeaten sides, so it is certainly competitive.

Four of the teams who won their opening holiday fixture last week went on to lose on Monday. Only Saints and Catalans had a 100 per cent Easter record – and on Monday they played opposition who had also won their first match.

More than five months out from the Grand Final, Saints look the most likely 2019 champions.

Trinity should at least be aiming for semi-finals this year, in both competitions. Peter Smith

They have been the most consistent side so far, losing only once and have been dominant against two of their biggest rivals, Castleford Tigers and Warrington.

Wolves have the personnel to make it their year at last, but the loss to Saints and then a shock home mauling by Salford on Good Friday suggest they aren’t the real deal yet.

Tigers have had an horrendous injury list and have done well to remain as high as fourth, but the real dark horses are Wakefield Trinity.

Their Easter Monday win over Leeds Rhinos, when they were missing a dozen senior players including both first-choice halves, two hookers and all three of their 2018 Dream Team representatives, was arguably the most impressive result of the season so far.

Harry Newman breaks through the tackle of Justin Horo.

Wakefield are flying high in third place and at this stage look set for their best Super League finish. Whether they have the big game experience to go on and win silverware is questionable, but there’s only one way to gain that know-how and Trinity should at least be aiming for semi-finals this year, in both competitions.

Backing up on Sunday away to Hull will be a real challenge for Trinity, following the epic effort against Leeds, but this weekend’s hosts probably epitomise the current state of Super League.

Having recorded 13 successive defeats, dating back to last summer, Hull have made good progress to sit fifth with seven wins from 12 matches, but they have also suffered the occasional horrible drubbing, having conceded more than 60 points to both Warrington and Saints.

They beat Hull KR 56-12 on Good Friday and then lost 62-16 three days later at Saints, results which suggest some teams in the competition aren’t very good!

Unfortunately, the battle at the bottom is shaping up to be more interesting and closely-fought that the race for the league leaders’ shield.

Leeds Rhinos have managed to haul themselves off the foot of the ladder thanks to a better for and against than London Broncos, but everyone all the way up to and including Salford is in the relegation mix.

Salford have been very good at times this year, such as in the win at Warrington, but like just about all their rivals they lack consistency and if they lost Jackson Hastings for a long period that would be a blow they might struggle to recover from.

Leeds at the moment look slightly less bad than London, but were Broncos to string two or three wins together the Emerald Headingley outfit would be in bother.

Who could have thought Rhinos against London would be potentially the most important fixture of next month’s Magic Weekend?

The most annoying thing about Super League so far this year has been all the nonsense – or cheating – at the ruck.

The RFL have now authorised referees to clamp down on players milking penalties in that area which is a positives step and will improve the game.

Next on the agenda, apparently, is sorting out the tangled mess that obstruction has become.

Not before time. Fans don’t pay – or television viewers tune in – to see tries ruled out for no real reason.

The decision to disallow a Catalans try against Hull the other week was probably the worst since the video referee system came in 23 years ago. If nobody’s actually obstructed, let play continue.