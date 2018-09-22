Penny is finally starting to drop for improving Rams says Kelly

IT HAS taken all season, but coach Neil Kelly reckons Dewsbury Rams are finally starting to believe in themselves.

Rams visit Rochdale Hornets tomorrow (3pm) for their penultimate game looking to build on what has been a positive campaign so far in the Betfred Championship Shield.

Kelly’s side have won three of their five fixtures, but were beaten 40-28 at leaders Featherstone Rovers six days ago.

“Even though we lost, that [encouraging] form continued,” said Kelly whose team complete their campaign at home to Shield finalists Leigh Centurions next week.

“The side’s starting to show signs, belatedly, they realise what they are capable of.

“I just hope they don’t go into pre-season mode with two games to go because we’ve got a lot to play for.

“I am setting a target of two victories from our last two games to finish the season on a high.”

Rochdale are bottom of the table, but the late decision to scrap automatic relegation has kept their season alive.

“We don’t want to become a victim of that,” added former Widnes boss Kelly, who expects to field a similar team to last Sunday’s. “We beat them fairly convincingly at their place early in the season, but lost to them about three months ago in the midst of a losing run against the bigger clubs.

“We slipped up then, but what we know is at our best we can win this game.”