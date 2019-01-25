Parkside versus Trojans pick of the ties as Cup gets underway

THE ROAD to Wembley begins this weekend with Leeds’ top community sides set for action in the first stage of the Coral Challenge Cup.

One of the ties of the round is expected to be the clash of the champions at Station Moor tomorrow where Hunslet Club Parkside take on Thornhill Trojans.

Parkside reached the third round last year before losing 24-16 to Workington Town who went on to finish fourth in Betfred League One. That was Parkside’s only defeat in 2018 and they topped the Conference Premier Division table by 14 points before beating second-placed West Hull in the Grand Final.

Trojans have also gone all the way through the Conference from the Pennine League and won the Division One title last season. Parkside are battle-hardened after three games against semi-professional opposition in the pre-season Yorkshire Cup, but that has taken its toll with Danny Rowse (concussion), Jamie Bradley (knee) and Dean Bowles (arm) all on the casualty list and Jamie Fields, Ben Shulver and Rob Stanley facing fitness tests.

Michael Waite, Craig Miles and Mark Stubley are unavailable.

East Leeds, celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, face a tough challenge at home to Batley Boys who have just been promoted into the Conference from the Yorkshire Men’s League. Former player Tim Norfolk has stepped up to join Tom Sheldrake as Easts’ joint-coaches this season and several under-18s and ‘A’ team players are expected to be given an opportunity to impress in tomorrow’s tie.

Also tomorrow, Hunslet Warriors are at home to Featherstone Lions, Oulton Raiders visit Leigh Miners Rangers, Stanningley are at Thatto Heath Crusaders and Milford Marlins travel to Bradford Dudley Hill.

All these games kick-off at 2pm.