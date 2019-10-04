Only our best will be good enough to beat St Helens, says Leeds Rhinos Caitlin Beevers

STAR FULL-BACK Caitlin Beevers reckons a big game will bring the best out of Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Rhinos are away to St Helens (1pm) in a Betfred Women’s Super League semi-final and the tie could not be more evenly poised after three previous meetings this year.

Rhinos won 16-10 at Saints in a Coral Challenge Cup semi-final in July, lost 30-12 at home to them two weeks later and drew there, 20-20, in the league a month ago.

This weekend’s winners will face either league leaders Castleford Tigers or fourth-placed Wigan Warriors - who meet in tomorrow’s other semi-final - in the title decider at Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium next Friday.

“We usually turn up on big occasions,” said Beevers, who is a member of the England squad and scored a spectacular long-range try in the Cup semi-final victory at Saints.

“But saying that, we can’t just rely on it.

“Let’s hope we all want it as much as each other. That should come across this weekend because we are all ultimately aiming for the same thing. I am really looking forward to getting out there with the girls and putting in a good graft and getting to the Grand Final.”

Saints finished second in the table, one place and four points ahead of Leeds. They also ended Tigers’ unbeaten league run with a 20-14 victory last weekend.

Beevers added: “When we lost against them I don’t think we had our best game and the scoreline showed it.

“It’s not something we want to do again, but we came back stronger next time we played them, which was the draw.

“Unfortunately they scored in the dying minutes, but I think that was an incredible game on our behalf.

“We won there in the Cup semi-final by six points so that was a very close game and we were drawing until the last few minutes. We always know how tough Saints are going to be and how strong they are.

“You can never under-estimate them, they have got some absolutely outstanding players who are in the England team and it really does show when you are playing them.

“We’re not going to take anything for granted, we’ll just concentrate on our game and, hopefully, we’ll come out on top.”