Niall Evalds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers won just twice at the Jungle in 2021 - one of those being behind closed doors - and eight defeats on their own turf cost them a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs.

They begin their campaign at home to Evalds’ former club Salford Red Devils on Friday and the England man has stressed the importance of a flying start under new coach Lee Radford - particularly with a bumper crowd expected.

He warned: “Our home form last year, for one treason or another, wasn’t particularly good, so starting with a win is definitely important.

Niall Evalds celebrates scoring against Hull last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We are looking forward to performing in front of our fans, we need them behind us, cheering us on.

“Hopefully we can get the win and start the season the right way.

“After everything we’ve been through in pre-season, how tough it has been and all the work we’ve put in, I think we need to start off right.”

Tigers have been in training since November and Friday’s kick-off can’t come soon enough, according to Evalds.

“Pre-season has finished now and I think all the boys will be glad to see the back of that,” he stated.

“It’s a lot of hard work and you have to get through all the tough stuff in pre-season to set you up for the season and hopefully have a successful one.

“We are all excited, ticket sales for the game have been good so there should be a good crowd.

“It’s the first game of the season and we can’t wait now.”

Evalds is beginning his second season at Tigers and this is another fresh start, following previous coach Daryl Powell’s departure to next week’s opponents Warrington Wolves.

“It has definitely been a big change,” Evalds said.

“He [Radford] has put his own stamp on things and his own style in how we play.

“Hopefully you’ll see that on Friday.

“It has definitely been a good pre-season for us all.

“I think we’ve got a good group of lads here and we are all raring to go.”