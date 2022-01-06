Lineham, known as one of Betfred Super League’s most colourful characters and prolific wing men, joined Trinity on a three-year deal after his Wolves contract expired at the end of last season.

“In pre-season last year I told the conditioners I was going to leave at the end of the year, so they should enjoy me,” he remarked.

“Then Steve made his announcement he was leaving soon after. I reckon the reason he moved on was because I was leaving!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Tom Lineham during Trinity's training session on the artificial pitch at Dewsbury today (Thursday). Picture by Tony Johnson.

That might be a stretch, but Lineham is certainly a quality addition to Trinity’s squad.

Now 29, he began his rugby league career with York City Knights in 2009 and had a stint at Hull, crossing 54 times in 68 appearances, before joining Warrington six years ago.

His 131 games there yielded 81 tries and helped Warrington - who have appointed Daryl Powell as their new coach - to a league leaders’ shield, Challenge Cup win in 2019 and two Grand Final appearances.

Of why he decided to join Trinity, Lineham explained: “My plan was to stay at Warrington for four years.

Trinity trained on the 3g pitch at Dewsbury Rams today (Thursday). Reece Lyne, left, limbers up as coach Willie Poching watches on. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I did four years at Hull, but I broke my rule because I had a great relationship with Steve Price and the other two coaches, Lee Briers and Andy Henderson.

“I had a lot of good friends there, it was a very enjoyable working environment and I broke my rule to stay extra, but then with the coaches leaving and everything being a bit up in the air, it [signing for Trinity] was the best option.

“I spoke to a couple of clubs and to [then-Trinity coach] Chris Chester and it was the right move for me, long-term as well.”

Trinity players warm-up before training at Dewsbury today (Thursday). Picture by Tony Johnson.

Lineham’s Trinity contract, which runs until the end of 2024, was announced last August, a week after Chester was sacked.

Willie Poching took over as interim-boss before being appointed on a permanent basis at the end of the season and Lineham said: “He’s a really nice bloke.

“I always enjoy working with new coaches, I think everyone you work with, you are always learning off.

“He is very easy to get on with, very friendly and I’ve enjoyed the first month with him.

“Hopefully it can be a very prosperous working relationship and we can do some good things.”

There is less weight of expectation at Wakefield, but Lineham remains ambitious to win trophies.

“You don’t know, with any club,” he said of Trinity’s prospects for 2022.

“Whenever I’ve played against Wakefield, it is always a really tough place to go.

“We want to make Belle Vue a bit of a graveyard for teams, a bit of a fortress for us so teams really struggle.

“Obviously, it is a results-based industry; that’s all that matters, it doesn’t matter how you win or where you win, it’s all about winning.

“There’s some really, really good players and I think for a successful season, obviously you need players to be in top form, but you also need a bit of luck and a bit of fortune and for things to go your way with injuries.

“With the environment we are working in at the moment, with Covid, you need things to go for you and hopefully we can get some good working relationships on the pitch and some good combinations together and have a successful year.”

Lineham sat out Trinity’s Boxing Day defeat at Leeds Rhinos, but was impressed with the youngsters who did feature.

“They speak very highly of the academy, I think Mark Applegarth has worked wonders with them,” Lineham said.

“There’s a good crop of young kids coming through and hopefully they can push on and slot in where needed and get the best out of the senior players as well.”

Trinity have two trial games, at Championship clubs Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers, before playing host to Hull in Betfred Super League round one on Sunday, February 13.

Lineham stressed: “You just want to get off to a good start, get some good results and confidence and momentum.

“We want to be a bit of a hoodoo for teams, you’ve got your odds-on favourites and we want to disturb them a little bit, catch them on an off day and become a bit of a bogey team.

“We want to make Belle Vue a place teams don’t enjoy coming and hopefully get some good results and finish as high up the table as possible.”

In the meantime, having lived in St Helens during his stint with Warrington, Lineham is just enjoying being back on the right side of the Pennines.

“It’s belting,” he said of returning to Yorkshire.

“I am really enjoying being back home. I have done my stint away, it was good for my personal development being in the north west, but I am back in the homeland, God’s Country, living the dream.

“You appreciate the finer things, the fresh air, the countryside and Yorkshire people!”