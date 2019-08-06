New recruit Morgan Escare eager to make Wakefield Trinity bow against Hull FC on Sunday

FRENCH FULL-BACK Morgan Escare could make his Wakefield Trinity debut in Sunday’s home clash with Hull after joining them on loan until the end of the season.

Escare was a Grand Final winner with Wigan Warriors last season, but the most recent of his six appearances in 2019 was against London Broncos in May.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 27-year-old, who can also play as a winger, joined Wigan in 2017 after four seasons with hometown club Catalans Dragons and has played 10 times for France.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games,” he said following his move to West Yorkshire.

“I’ve not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity. Hopefully I get the chance this week to run out in front of the Trinity fans and give my all for the team.”

Trinity have slipped to ninth in Betfred Super League and are just two points above bottom club London. They face a tough run-in with games against relegation rivals Hull KR, Wigan, Warrington Wolves and London to come after this weekend.

Morgan Escare in tryscoring action for Wigan against London Broncos earlier this season. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Coach Chris Chester reckons bringing in a player of Escare’s quality will hand them a huge lift. He said: “It gives us a big boost as we head into the last five weeks.

“Morgan will add plenty of competition across the backline and inject some energy and pace into the squad.”

Escare will be available to play for Wakefield in the home match against Wigan on September 1.

Warriors coach Adrian Lam admitted Escare needs more game time. He said: “The club have found Morgan an opportunity that we believe suits all parties.

Potential Wakefield Trinity target, Salford Red Devils' Josh Wood. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Like any player, Morgan wants to play and in Wakefield he has a club who provided him an opportunity to do so. We’ll monitor his progress at Trinity with interest.”

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands Trinity are set to complete the signing of hooker Josh Wood from Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract. Wigan-born Wood, 23, made his debut for Salford four years ago, but has played only four times this season.