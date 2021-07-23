Prop Frazer Morris has joined the Parksiders on loan from Dewsbury Rams and joins outside-back Reece Chapman-Smith - signed from the same club - in the initial squad to face visitors Keighley Cougars.

Kilshaw, who was appointed on Tuesday, said: “RCS [Chapman-Smith] will give us more attacking options – and strong defence – at full-back.

“I know Frazer well from when he played under me for England Youth under-16s.

Frazer Morris. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC

“He will give us plenty of enthusiastic go-forward, and aggressive defence.

“He’s a very good addition to the group.”

Morris, who made one Super League appearance during a spell at Wakefield Trinity, was with Halifax in 2019 and had a loan spell for Oldham before joining Dewsbury.

Kilshaw has replaced Gary Thornton who was sacked earlier this month following a Betfred League One defeat at Coventry Bears.

He said: "I've been delighted by the very positive approach of the players at training this week. “They had already announced their disquiet over GT’s [Thornton’s] departure, blaming themselves for the collapse at Coventry which led to his sacking.

“That was followed by a defeat against North Wales Crusaders – despite a rousing rally – and they are absolutely determined to put in the first of many thoroughly professional rugby league performances in the last few weeks of the season.”

Young winger Kiedan Hartley is included in Hunslet’s squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

But captain Duane Straugheir and scrum-half Dom Brambani are both self-isolating following positive Covid tests and stand-off Simon Brown (rib injury) is also unavailable.

Jy-Mel Coleman and Dave Gibbons are poised to pair up at half-back.

Kilshaw said: “What has quickly become apparent to me is that we have tremendous strength in depth at Hunslet.

“I’ve never known a couple of half-acks to be sidelined before at a club with another two, also of quality, to be available to pick.”

Hunslet’s squad is: Chapman-Smith, A Brown, Chrimes, Cooke, Reittie, Gibson, Coleman, Rowe, Halafihi, Kidd, Hey, Hallas, Wood, Conroy, Andrade, Wray, Boardman, Hartley, Morris.

Referee: Craig Smith (St Helens).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.