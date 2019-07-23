New Great Britain Lions rugby league kit unveiled

The Rugby Football League have revealed the jersey which will be worn by the first Great Britain Lions team to travel to the southern hemisphere since 2006.

The iconic blue and red V will return on a four-match tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea this autumn.

The new GB jersey is produced by Danish sportswear brand Hummel.

Meanwhile, Dacia have been confirmed as principal partners of the Great Britain team, extending their relationship with rugby league, which already includes all six teams in the England Performance Unit - Men’s, Women’s, Knights, Academy, Youth and Wheelchair - and Super League’s Magic Weekend.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimme said: “Dacia has been a consistent champion of rugby league across all levels of the sport, from the grassroots to the highest level and including every one of the England national teams.

"Their extension to the Great Britain Rugby League Lions further demonstrates their commitment and we’re sure this partnership will be a continued success.”

Ben Fletcher, the Head of Dacia UK, added: “We are delighted to be expanding our commitment to rugby league with the addition of the Great British Rugby League Lions to our proud roster of partners.

"Dacia and rugby league are the perfect fit: both share the same honest, down-to-earth, no-nonsense approach and we are immensely proud to be supporting those values across all genders, ages and abilities with rugby league and the England national teams.”

Great Britain's tour schedule is: October 26 v Tonga (in Hamilton, New Zealand), November 2: v New Zealand (Auckland, NZ), November 9: v New Zealand (Christchurch, NZ), November 16: v Papua New Guinea (Port Moresby, PNG).