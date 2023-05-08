Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New golden generation: how Leeds Rhinos' starting 13 and bench could look in five years' time

Leeds Rhinos have been in transition since their greatest era ended in 2017, but might be on the verge of a new golden generation.

By Peter Smith
Published 8th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:09 BST

Only five of the current squad were aged over 30 at the start of this season and three of those are in the final year of their contract.

Under-25s including Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon are established first-teamers and Rhinos have a wealth of talent waiting in the wings. Here’s how their team could look in five years’ time.

Only 18, the Kippax product was promoted into Rhinos’ first team squad in pre-season, is well thought-of by the coaching staff and reckoned to have a bright future.

1. Full-back: Alfie Edgell

Only 18, the Kippax product was promoted into Rhinos’ first team squad in pre-season, is well thought-of by the coaching staff and reckoned to have a bright future. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

Smith, who turned 18 last month, is in his first year with the full-time squad. He’s big - at 6ft 3 - and a strong ball carrier and could also make an impact on a wing.

2. Wing: Jack Smith

Smith, who turned 18 last month, is in his first year with the full-time squad. He’s big - at 6ft 3 - and a strong ball carrier and could also make an impact on a wing. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos

Newman won’t be short of offers the next time his contract comes up for renewal, but if Leeds can keep him he’ll be 28 in five years’ time and in his prime.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Newman won’t be short of offers the next time his contract comes up for renewal, but if Leeds can keep him he’ll be 28 in five years’ time and in his prime. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Skilful and quick, Simpson, 18, had a taste of first team rugby last year and would probably have played already in 2023 but for an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

4. Centre: Max Simpson

Skilful and quick, Simpson, 18, had a taste of first team rugby last year and would probably have played already in 2023 but for an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

