New golden generation: how Leeds Rhinos' starting 13 and bench could look in five years' time
Leeds Rhinos have been in transition since their greatest era ended in 2017, but might be on the verge of a new golden generation.
Only five of the current squad were aged over 30 at the start of this season and three of those are in the final year of their contract.
Under-25s including Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon are established first-teamers and Rhinos have a wealth of talent waiting in the wings. Here’s how their team could look in five years’ time.