Hall, 19, made his debut against Wigan Warriors in 2020 and played three first team games this year, as well as regularly in Castleford’s academy.

“I am over the moon, it is just amazing,” he said of his new deal.

“I just enjoy playing rugby and to get to do another year playing here and developing with a new coach coming in with new ideas, I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Tigers forward Sam Hall. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “I have been enjoying my rugby and when you are enjoying your rugby that is when you play your best.

“I am just going to enjoy it again next year and hopefully learn more and have a good year next year.”

Tigers’ new head coach Lee Radford is excited by Hall’s potential.

“He has got a great skill set for a big bloke,” he said.

“Physically, he has got what a lot of other young kids don’t and that’s his size.