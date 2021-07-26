Stanningley survived a late East Leeds fightback to pick up a 30-26 win, after leading 30-18 and after 77 minutes.

Luke Littlewood and Connall Barningham went over for late tries, but Littlewood couldn’t add the extras and the visitors held on.

Stanningley raced into an early 12-0 lead through touchdowns by Tom Flannery

and Daniel Barcoe, plus the first two of Eddie Crossland’s five goals.

Barningham and Littlewood crossed for converted tries to level the scores and they equalised again when Ryan Woofitt went over and Littlewood booted his third goal, to cancel out Louis Godfrey’s converted touchdown.

Barcoe and Flannery then went in during what proved to be the match-winning spell.

Easts had James Duckworth sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

A try by Liam Thompson set Parkside on course for a 50-0 win at Oulton.

He touched down after 15 minutes and Craig McShane, Ben Shulver and

Ritchie Westwood also went over to make it 20-0 at half-time.

Jamie Fields and Andy Hullock added second half tries, Omar Alwari bagged a late brace and Westwood completed the halt.

Fields landed four goals and Hullock kicked three.

Matty Stableford battled hard for Raiders in a one-sided contest.

The derby between Milford and Hunslet Warriors was called off for Covid-related reasons.

Drighlington are still searching for their first win of the season after a heartbreaking 26-18 defeat at Thornhill Trojans.

The Leeds side led 18-16 with just a couple of minutes remaining, but Luke Haigh grabbed a last-gasp winner for the home side, George Woodcock kicking his third goal and there was still time for Josh Gearey to rub salt into the wound with an even later touchdown.

Jordan Lowther opened the scoring for Trojans, but tries by Joe Sheldon and Braden Hunter and a goal from Michael Sanderson gave Drighlington a 10-6 interval lead.

Sanderson added a penalty before George Stott and Lowther went over to give Thornhill the lead.

A John Gallagher try and Sanderson’s third goal seemed to have won the game for Drighlington before the late drama.

Drighlington’s Ethan Hallas and Trojans’ Jake Wilson and Sam Ratcliffe were sin-binned and Thornhill cach Danny Ratcliffe was sent-off for allegedlycrossing the touchline to talk to his players.