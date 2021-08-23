Oulton Raiders' Adrian Holdsworth. Picture by Gerard Binks.

The visitors appeared to be cruising to victory when they led by 12 points going into the final quarter, but Raiders levelled through tries from Adrian Holdsworth and Harvey Stevens, both converted by Archie Craggs.

Touchdowns from Ryan Sandham and Danny Mackintosh had earlier given Oulton an 8-6 advantage in the group D derby.

Try scorers for Stanningley were Dion Henry, Ben Selby, Davidson and Sam Moorhouse. Tom Flannery kicked two goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley official Tom Bell took over as referee during the game, after whistler Ross Johnson suffered an Achilles injury.

Substitute Callum Clark was bottom side Milford’s stand-out in a 50-0 defeat at leaders Siddal.

The derby between East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors was postponed.

Hunslet Club Parkside cruised to a 54-4 success at Dewsbury Celtic in a cross-group game.

Nathan Waring opened the scoring for Celtic after four minutes, but Parkside dominated from then on.

Craig McShane crossed twice and Ben Shulver and Connor Squires also touched down as Hunslet opened a 24-4 lead at the break and it was more of the same in the second half, despite Dale Cogan’s dismissal for alleged punching.

Jason Wharaaitu bagged a brace, Michael Waite and Squires crossed and McShane completed his hat-trick. Andy Hullock finished with nine goals.

Drighlington, who have yet to win this season, were beaten 20-8 at Featherstone Lions in league F.

John Gallagher and Joe Sheldon scored tries for the Leeds side.

Keiron Redfearn (2), Elliott Bell and Josh Maden went over for Lions and Liam Kaye kicked two goals.

Understrength Thornhill Trojans were beaten 34-26 at Lock Lane, after leading 22-12 midway through the second half.

Zak Harrod and George Woodcock both bagged a brace for Trojans, Harry Woollard also crossed and Casey Johnson added three goals.

Craig Duncan scored a hat-trick for Lane, Morgan Punchard, Craig Savage and Chris Siddons were their other try scorers and Mason Hare landed five goals.