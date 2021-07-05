Oulton Raiders' Adrian Holdsworth. Picture by Gerard Binks.

Joe Lowes crossed to give the hosts an early lead, but tries from Sam Moorhouse and Dion Henry, plus an Eddie Crossland conversion and penalty, sent Stanningley in at the break 12-6 ahead.

Milford levelled in the first minute of the second half through a try by Kieron Webster, which Rhys Greenhill converted, but then Stanningley hit a purple patch with three tries in 13 minutes, from Carl McGuigan, Dean Parker and Ben Selby.

Crossland booted two more conversions to make the game safe with 12 minutes left though Milford pulled six points back in the dying moments through Josh Nathaniel’s try and a Greenhill goal.

Parkside’s game at East Leeds was postponed because of players isolating.

Hunslet Warriors suffered a 66-0 drubbing by Siddal, whose star was former Leeds Rhinos academy full-back Liam Witton, with four tries - all in the final 23 minutes.

Drighlington’s long wait for a win in group F continues after they were thrashed 60-10 at Lock Lane.

They led early on through a try and conversion by Mike Sanderson and Jake Deardon also touched down in the first half, but - having trailed only 22-10 at the break - the Leeds side collapsed in the second period.

Try scorers for the Castleford team were Lewis Price (2), James Cranswick, Joe Abson, Joe Herszeg, Chris Siddons, Lucas Moon, Danny Holmes, Craig Savage and Oliver Bloomer.

Nathan Fozzard booted six goals and Abson added two.

Thornhill Trojans’ unbeaten record was ended by a 32-16 defeat to West Bowling, who led 28-0 at half-time.

Joe Gibson scored a try and two goals for Trojans and Jacob Holmes and Casey Johnson also crossed.

Oulton Raiders suffered a golden point defeat to visitors Batley Boys in a cross-group fixture.

Raiders led 24-16 at half-time, but conceded a converted try to level the scores in the final seconds and then Adam Bingham’s drop goal sealed a 29-28 win for the visitors.

Matty Stableford, Chris Hope, Danny Macintosh, Adrian Holdsworth and Greg Coleridge were Oulton’s try scorers and Archie Craggs kicked four goals.

Lucas Tomlinson bagged a brace for Batley Boys, James Sheldon, Steve McLaughlin and Liam Ward also crossed and Declan Tomlinson added four conversions.