Tyler Dargan was among Hunslet Warriors' try scorers. Picture c/o Hunslet Warriors.

Jamie Fields was outstanding in the hosts’ 12-10 win, which avenged their only defeat so far this season.

Craig McShane’s try, converted by Fields, opened the scoring and Parkside led 6-4 at the break.

The visitors went ahead through a converted try at the start of the second half, but Andy Hullock touched down soon afterwards to pull Hunslet level, Fields converted and there was no further scoring as an outstanding defensive effort from the Leeds side kept Siddal out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley are third in group D, behind Siddal and Parkside.

They were 32-20 winners in a derby clash with Hunslet Warriors, who sit fifth in the seven-team pool.

Daniel Barcoe led the way with a hat-trick of tries and Tyler Hart, Louis Godfrey and Dion Henry also crossed for the hosts, with Dean Parker landing four goals.

For Warriors, Lee West had an eventful game, touching down twice and being sin-binned.

David Norton and Tyler Dargan were the visitors’ other try scorers and Liam Gaunt added two conversions.

Oulton Raiders climbed from bottom to fifth after cruising to a 24-0 win over Milford, who are now propping up the table, in another all-Leeds showdown.

They led 18-0 at the interval through tries from Danny Mackintosh, Andy Williamson and Adrian Holdsworth.

The only score in the second half was Will Milner’s touchdown, which Archie Craggs converted to maintain a 100 per cent record with the boot.

Drighlington’s difficult season continued when they were beaten 60-0 at West Bowling in group F, their 10th defeat in as many matches.

In the same division, Thornhill Trojans were thumped 42-18 at Underbank Rangers, who were reduced to 12 men for 71 minutes after Oliver Moorhouse was sent-off for dissent.

Trojans’ stand-off Casey Johnson scored a brace of tries, three goals and was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Jake Wilson was Trojans’ other try scorer.