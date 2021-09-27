Jordan Gale, who scored two tries for Hunslet Warriors. Picture c/o Hunslet Warriors.

Hunslet Club Parkside crushed Underbank Rangers 42-0 to book a semi-final trip to Thatto Heath Crusaders on Saturday.

Parkside led 26-0 at half-time through tries by Kieran Murphy, Ben Shulver, Harry Dodd and Jamie Fields, who also kicked five goals.

Shulver went over twice more in the second half, Dodd scored again and booted a conversion and Fields added another goal.

The other semi-final will see Wath Brow Hornets play host to Pilkington Recs, who beat Lock Lane 11-0.

East Leeds came out on top in a thrilling derby at Stanningley to move into the semi-finals of the Conference Cup.

Easts, who will have home advantage against Woolston Rovers on Saturday, squeezed through 34-32 thanks to a penalty goal from Nathan Conroy three minutes into golden-point extra-time.

Stanningley seemed to have won it when Tom Flannery kicked them into a 32-30 lead through a penalty in the 78th minute, but Conroy levelled in similar fashion in the final seconds.

The home side hit back from 12-0 down inside seven minutes to lead 24-16 at half-time.

Conall Barningham and Sam Storey - who later added a second touchdown - crossed as Easts got off to a flier, but Dion Henry, Jamaine Ruan, Daniel Barcoe and Sam Moorhouse replied to seemingly put Stanningley in command.

The visitors rallied through two tries by Liam English, before Billy Parker scored the game’s final try.

Flannery finished with six goals and Conroy’s winner was his seventh.

Oulton Raiders were beaten 20-16 by visitors Clock Face Miners.

Clayton Stott, Will Milner and Craig Oliver were Raiders’ try scorers and Archie Craggs kicked two conversions.

Hunslet Warriors also bowed out, 30-26 at Leigh East, after leading by eight points with 12 minutes left.

Jordan Gale and Liam Gaunt both bagged a brace of tries for Warriors and Connor Wick also touched down.

Jordan Gale landed three goals.