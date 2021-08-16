Former Leeds Rhinos academy player Liam Whitton makes a break for Siddal against Oulton. Picture by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Parkside rarely let up after going 20-0 ahead inside 14 minutes through tries by Harry Dodd, Connor Squires, Kieran Murphy and Michael Nuttall, two of which Jamie Fields improved.

Murphy went on to complete a hat-trick, Ben Shulver bagged a brace, Harry Dodd added a second and Luke Rayner also crossed.

Andy Hullock took over kicking duties after the early flurry of scoring and finished with seven goals.

Jake Corney and Dale Bateson, with the final try of the game, touched down for Warriors, Jordan Gale converting both.

Gale was one of three players sin-binned, Warriors’ Liam Brown and opponent Murphy also being shown a yellow card.

East Leeds hit back from 16-12 down at half-time to beat bottom club Milford 36-18.

Easts went 12-0 ahead through tries by Andy Djuekessi and Luke Littlewood, both improved by Nathan Conroy, but Kieran Wilyman, Nathan Currie and Steve Bacon hit back for Milford before the break.

Sam Best landed a penalty, his third goal, to extend the lead to six points, but Kieran Edwards went over twice in the final quarter and Littlewood and Djueseski both completed a double.

Conroy - who was one of three players sin-binned during the game, along with Milford’s Colby Brown and East Leeds’ Morris Kamano - took his tally of goals to six.

Harvey Williamson scored Oulton Raiders’ only try in a 28-6 defeat at Siddal.

Kieron Walpole added the conversion.

Drighlington’s game against Bradford Dudley Hill in group F was postponed, as was a cross-group fixture between Stanningley and Shaw Cross Sharks.

Thornhill Trojans are second in group F after a 30-16 win over Featherstone Lions.

Trojans’ try scorers were Liam Morley (2), James Craven, Josh Riley and George Woodcock. Casey Johnson kicked five goals.

For Lions, Davi Garahan, Ben Mawson and Jake Perkins went over for tries and Ian Jackson added two conversions.