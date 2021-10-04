National Conference round-up: Hunslet Club Parkside's season ends in disappointment but East Leeds reach cup final
Hunslet Club Parkside’s hopes of becoming National Conference champions have been shattered, but East Leeds are through to the league’s cup final.
Parkside were beaten 18-16 in a play-off semi-final at St Helens side Thatto Heath Crusaders. Harry Dodd’s touchdown, improved by Jamie Fields, gave Parkside an early lead, but three converted tries powered the hosts into a 12-point interval lead.
Brad Wheeler went over for Parkside’s second try 13 minutes after the break and Dodd touched down again with 14 minutes remaining. Fields’ second conversion cut the deficit to just two points, but Parkside could not find a match-winning score.
East Leeds beat Woolston Rovers 34-22 in the last four of the Conference Cup. Easts went behind early on, but dominated most of the first half to take a 20-4 lead into the interval, through tries by Andy Djeukessi, Norfolk, Shane Plunkett and Connall Barningham, plus two goals from Nathan Conroy.
Ben Walkin and Conroy - with a try he also improved - crossed either side of Woolston’s second touchdown. Woolston battled back with two converted tries, but Norfolk’s second score sealed Easts’ place in the final.
They will face Clock Face Miners at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, on Saturday, October 16 (4.15pm).
