National Conference League top-flight Grand Final repeat pitches first-placed West Hull against Hunslet Club Parkside in third

A REPEAT of last year’s Grand Final will see champions Hunslet Club Parkside travel to leaders West Hull in the National Conference Premier Division on Saturday.

Parkside swept all before them last year, topping the league ladder and beating West Hull in the title decider, but the East Yorkshire club have had the better season so far.

They are unbeaten and sit seven points clear of third-placed Parkside, who have a game in hand.

The visitors welcome back Kieran Murphy, Jamie Bradley, Andrew Hullock, James Healy, Connor Squires and Mark Stubley and Jamie Fields has a 50/50 chance of returning from a long-term knee injury. Danny Rowse (ribs) and Rob Stanley (unavailable) miss out.

Hunslet’s ‘A’ team play host to Hull Wyke on Station Moor and will be bolstered by the return of players who have had to step into the first team because of the club’s recent injuries.

Also in the Premier Division, Thornhill Trojans are at home to Siddal. Third-placed Milford visit York Acorn, who are second, in Division One.

East Leeds will be boosted by the return of go-to centres James Duckworth and Sean Ward when they visit Hull Dockers in Division Two. Full-back Kane Riley is also set to feature, but Tom Holmes (eye injury) and Jack Norfolk (unavailable) drop out.

Hunslet Warriors travel to Eastmoor Dragons in Division Three.