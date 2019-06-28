National Conference League: Double-chasing Hunslet Club Parkside pumped after pipping leaders to the points last time out

A WEEK after ending leaders West Hull’s unbeaten record, Hunslet Club Parkside have the opportunity to complete a National Conference Premier Division double tomorrow.

Parkside, who were league leaders and Grand Final winners last year with West Hull as runners-up in both, are third in the table following a hard-fought 20-18 victory six days ago.

Another win, on home turf this time, would cut the gap to just three points and Parkside have a game in hand. Their win in East Yorkshire came at a cost with in-form winger Michael Nuttall suffering a knee ligament injury which will keep him on the sidelines this week.

Hunslet will also be without Danny Rowse (rib injury) and Micheal Waite (unavailable) and have fitness doubts over Andrew Hullock and Jamie Fields, who landed six goals last week including the 80th-minute winner. Dale Cogan, Connor Squires and Jamie Bradley have been drafted into the squad.

The return of forwards Aaron Gledhill and Tom Holmes will strengthen East Leeds’ pack for tomorrow’s tough game at home to West Bowling in Division Two. The situation is getting desperate for Easts who have lost 10 of their 13 games so far and are third from bottom in the table. Second-placed West Bowling won 48-6 when the sides met at the start of this month.

In Division One, third-bottom Oulton Raiders are at home to leaders Pilkington Recs.