National Conference League: Constrasting fortunes for Hunslet neighbours Parkside and Warriors

THERE WAS joy for one Hunslet team in the National Conference, but agony for another.

Hunslet Warriors have clinched promotion to Division Two – at the first attempt – with a game in hand, but defending champions Hunslet Club Parkside’s season is over after they suffered a golden-point defeat in the Premier Division play-offs.

Warriors are guaranteed at least second spot in Division Three following their 52-26 win at Gateshead Storm.

There were some worrying moments for Warriors who trailed 12-0 and 18-6 in the first half but, after grabbing a two-point lead at the break, they ran away with the game in the final 40 minutes.

Man of the match Tyler Dargan starred with four tries for Warriors. Liam Brown bagged a brace and Brad Gill, Liam Gaunt, Josh McLelland and Joe Nicholson also crossed.

Jordan Gale kicked six goals.

Warriors are a point behind Woolston Rovers going into Saturday’s final round.

They could still finish top if they beat visitors Millom and Woolston lose at home to fourth-placed Batley Boys.

The season is over for Parkside after a dramatic 11-10 loss at home to Siddal in an elimination play-off.

Parkside, who finished third in the regular season, three places ahead of Siddal, led 10-8 inside the final minute, but a last-gasp penalty from halfway sent the tie into extra-time.

There was no score in the opening five minutes, but an 89th-minute drop goal edged the visitors through.

Inspired by full-back Craig McShane, Hunslet scored two tries to the Halifax outfit’s one, Jamie Bradley and Omar Alrawi touching down and Danny Rowse adding a conversion.

In the league, relegated Thornhill Trojans bowed out of the Premier Division with a 58-10 defeat at Rochdale Mayfield.

Tom Gledhill and Declan Tomlinson were Trojans’ try scorers and Casey Johnson, Trojans’ best player on the day, booted a goal.

Trojans’ Zach Johnson was sent-off following a skirmish in the second half.

The Dewsbury side, missing several experienced players, gave a debut to two 16 year olds, Rye Ward and Ewan McDonald, who both came off the bench in the second half.