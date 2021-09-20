Omar Alrawi. Picture by Allan McKenzie.

Parkside, who will visit Underbank Rangers on Saturday, went ahead through a try by Mark Stubley after just four minutes and Ben Shulver and Omar Alrawi also crossed to open a 14-0 half-time lead.

Jack McShane added a touchdown in the third quarter before being sin-binned for punching and late tries from Craig McShane and Dale Cogan completed a comfortable win.

Andy Hullock landed four conversions.

Also through to the second round are Castleford side Lock Lane, after a 38-34 extra-time win at Heworth.

Stanningley won 46-10 at Milford in the first round of the Conference Cup competition and will be at home to East Leeds in another derby this weekend.

Tom Flannery ran in two tries and kicked seven goals for a 22-point haul.

Sam Moorhouse and Dean Parker both bagged a brace and Ben Selby and Brad Cox also touched down for Stanningley.

Ben Brown and Rhys Greenhall were Milford’s try scorers and Sam Best added a conversion.

Oulton Raiders join the competition on Saturday with a home tie against Clock Face Miners.