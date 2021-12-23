Mustapha, 21, made his Rhinos debut off the bench in a Challenge Cup win over Workington Town in 2019 and added two substitute appearances in Betfred Super League the following year.

After previous spells on loan at Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams and Newcastle Thunder, he played eight times for the Robins last season.

The Nigerian-born former England academy player has a year left on his Rhinos contract and will begin the 2022 campaign on loan at Bradford Bulls, but has pledged to push for a first-team place at Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muizz Mustapha, playing for Hull KR, takes on new Rhinos teammate James Bentley and St Helens' James Roby in a game last season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I feel more confident in my abilities and I just need to keep building on it and getting more confident,” Mustapha - who is in the initial squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day - said.

“I played quite a few games last season and I learned from every one.

“I am still young, especially for a forward and I’ll take every game as it comes and use it as a learning curve.”

Mustapha described his loan spell in East Yorkshire as “a great experience”.

He said: “It was good to work with Tony [Smith, Rovers’ coach] and Mags [assistant-coach Danny McGuire], as well as [assistant-coaches] Stan [Stanley Gene] and Dave Hodgson.

“It was a really good year, I really enjoyed it.

“I got some experience and some confidence and, hopefully, I can carry that on this year and play a few more games.

“I need to keep on playing to keep building my confidence and just to get my name out there. I am looking forward to this year and to seeing what it brings.”

Mustapha will wear Rhinos’ number 27 shirt, which proved lucky for utility-back Jack Broadbent this year.

Broadbent made his Super League debut alongside Mustapha in 2020 and became a regular in the team last season, scoring nine tries in 14 games and forcing his way into the England Knights squad.

Mustapha is keen to make a similar impact and, if selected, Sunday will be his first chance to impress.

He insisted: “I just need to concentrate on training hard and, hopefully, I’ll get a shot.

“It’s a good squad here, there’s loads of talent and loads of young kids coming through.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to play well.”